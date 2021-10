Amid rising hate, a timely

call for more 'upstanders'

Nancy Wright Beasley's recent column ("Upstanders, not bystanders, in the face of evil") to mark National Stop Bullying Day was timely and necessary. As a 1937 refugee from Nazi Germany, I find unimaginable the recent rise of antisemitism in the United States. American "upstanders" are needed now more than ever.