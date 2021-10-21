Letters to the Editor for Oct. 22, 2021: Four-day workweek may be a model for school, too

Four-day workweek may

be a model for school, too

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If workplaces increasingly consider a four-day workweek, as a recent column noted, schools should consider the same.

There has been an ongoing debate about school hours and students' workloads, sleep patterns and mental health. Students struggle with homework, tests, projects and other assignments, and as a high school senior, I know the struggles well.

Studies of four-day workweeks have found less employee burnout, improved health and higher productivity. Do students not deserve these outcomes as well?

Charlie Jennings.