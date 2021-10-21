 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 22, 2021: On road safety, police need enforcement power back
On road safety, police need

enforcement power back

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding recent Letters to the Editor about the value of Virginia's annual car inspections, keep in mind that an inspection result is good as long as the vehicle still is at the station. Lights and other checklist items can fail as soon as the vehicle is back on the road, and another inspection is not required for a whole year.

A wise approach would be to reinstate the ability of police to stop vehicles and write tickets for safety violations. Recent changes to state law curtailed that ability, and the General Assembly needs to return enforcement power to the police. To quote a headline on one of the letters, that really would be "a small price to pay for everyone's road safety."

John H. "Jack" Hammell.

Lancaster.

