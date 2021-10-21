Letters to the Editor for Oct. 22, 2021: Questions before answers on policies for trans youth

Questions before answers

on policies for trans youth

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent column “Supporting model policies for trans students” by Courtney Thomas raised more questions for me than it answered.

The child asked, “Mom, I know I’m not a boy. But I don’t feel like a girl. Am I both?” Was the child simply asking a question or coming out as transgender? What may have prompted the question, and was the interpretation correct?

For a 7-year-old, it might be more reasonable to say we all have feelings that can confuse us. Is reality determined by how we feel? And can a 7-year old know enough to make a determination? Would it be more prudent to ask the child to be patient and see how things develop, acknowledging the child’s biology? Depending on the answers, am I wrong if I feel I deceive the child by using alternate pronouns?

Bettie, the child, is right in saying: “You don’t have to understand me to be nice to me. Everyone has a right to be treated kindly and fairly.” But as we develop policies, it feels right to more thoroughly address these questions.

Catherine Jones.