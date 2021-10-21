Letters to the Editor for Oct. 22, 2021: State can take steps to aid school renovations

State can take steps to

aid school renovations

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was encouraged to see that U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner recently introduced the School Infrastructure Modernization Act, federal legislation to help modernize the nation’s K-12 public school buildings. The bill would allow localities to take advantage of federal historic tax credits when renovating school facilities.

The federal tax credit would be a step in the right direction, but the state also needs to do more. During my service on the state Senate Subcommittee on School Facility Modernization, I saw firsthand the poor physical condition of too many of our K-12 schools.

The need is both pressing and immense — more than half of Virginia’s K-12 school buildings are 50 years or older. A study by the Harvard School of Public Health has demonstrated that mold, poorly ventilated air, leaking roofs, uncomfortable temperatures, inadequate lighting and excess noise can negatively impact student (and teacher and staff) health, thinking and performance. Additionally, 40% of school buildings in Virginia are at or above their capacity.