Letters to the Editor for Oct. 23, 2021: Leadership, truth and humility marked Powell

Leadership, truth and humility marked Powell

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For many of us with the State Department, now in senior ranks or retired, Secretary of State Colin Powell was an incredible breath of fresh air to the department. As busy as his schedule was, he made a point to attend every commissioning ceremony at the department for new Foreign Service officers. He instituted mandatory leadership training for entry-, mid- and senior-level officers.

I recall meeting Secretary of State Powell on several occasions when he would travel the world for diplomatic meetings. He made a point of having a meet-and-greet with local staff, Foreign Service officers and families at U.S. missions throughout the world. I remember an occasion when he asked, after a meeting, for the housekeeping and janitorial staff to remain behind so he could thank each person for their contribution to the mission.

He was an incredible leader who understood how to empower others to become leaders. He was a man of great humility, and despite regretfully being the point person in the U.N. Security Council for the justification for the war in Iraq, he was able to publicly acknowledge his mistake.