Letters to the Editor for Oct. 24, 2021: A smile and a wink: Powell showed grace and humor

A smile and a wink: Powell

showed grace and humor

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In 1982, I blew the punchline on a joke that Brig. Gen. Colin Powell was delivering to a room full of civilians and soldiers during an awards ceremony. I was receiving a 15-year government pin from Powell. He was standing in front of the group of honorees, and he liked to tell a joke before he got down to serious business.

He told the bulk of the joke, and the punchline was waiting. I spoke low: “Not me.” Powell turned and said, “That’s the line.”

He then turned to face two colonels and asked, “Who does he work for?” Both pointed to the other and said, "He works for him.” Powell laughed, and he smiled at me with a wink.

General Powell was a great motivator and leader.

Oliver Hedgepeth.