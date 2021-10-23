Letters to the Editor for Oct. 24, 2021: If Rover is stoned, the chips are safe — and blame Fluffy

If Rover is stoned, the chips

are safe — and blame Fluffy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent news story in the Health section, about pet dogs getting stoned on marijuana edibles, piqued my interest. Regardless of whether you support or oppose legalization of medical or recreational marijuana, dogs can get quite sick from ingesting "treats" they find indoors or out.

As for Bentley, the 12-pound Chihuahua-terrier mix who loves fast-food french fries but became despondent and had no interest in them after ingesting pot, one can only conclude that man's best friend, unlike man himself, is immune from getting the munchies after getting stoned.

As for who might be dropping edibles on the ground, the most likely culprits are people's pet cats. Tired of being chased, they finally have figured out a sneaky way to deal with their canine tormentors.

Jim Elliott.