Letters to the Editor for Oct. 24, 2021: Lower pension cost still might come at a cost

Lower pension cost still

might come at a cost

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After reading the recent news story "Local schools to reap big benefit as VRS lowers pension costs for next two-year budget," I was disappointed. Instead of continuing to close the funding shortfall of state retirement plans, those in charge seem ready to celebrate victory early and cut contributions.

As someone who hopes to receive a VRS-managed pension someday, I would prefer to continue contributing at current levels to try to achieve a fully funded retirement plan. When times are tough in the stock market, state worker retirement benefits can be cut. I guess even when times are good, state worker retirement benefits are fair game.

John Owens.