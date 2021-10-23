Letters to the Editor for Oct. 24, 2021: Rural broadband still needs competition and protection

Rural broadband still needs
competition and protection
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Certainly access to broadband in rural areas of Virginia has many benefits, as noted in Kristie Helmick Proctor's recent column. But the transition from traditional landline services has cost consumers dearly in protections. Internet service providers operate as monopolies in most counties, and federal consumer protections were erased in the transition. There must be a way to expand services without depriving consumers and protecting monopolies.
Joyce A. Hann.
Glen Allen.