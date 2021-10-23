Letters to the Editor for Oct. 24, 2021: Safe storage of firearms a key to protecting youth

Safe storage of firearms

a key to protecting youth

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Firearm injuries are a leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 19, and the pandemic has raised the risk as firearm sales have increased.

As a pediatric medical resident in Richmond, I focus on safer storage of firearms to keep children safe. As of July 2020 in Virginia, it is a more serious crime to recklessly leave a loaded, unsecured firearm accessible to a child younger than 14; this child access prevention law, as it is known, is one step toward preventing accidental or suicide-related firearm injury.

I am part of a national group of pediatric residents, Trainees for Child Injury Prevention (T4CIP), whose mission is to create a day of action to increase awareness of child injury prevention. On Oct. 27, we will be raising awareness of safer firearm storage to prevent this leading cause of death in children.