Letters to the Editor for Oct. 24, 2021: Safe storage of firearms a key to protecting youth

Safe storage of firearms
a key to protecting youth
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Firearm injuries are a leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 19, and the pandemic has raised the risk as firearm sales have increased.
As a pediatric medical resident in Richmond, I focus on safer storage of firearms to keep children safe. As of July 2020 in Virginia, it is a more serious crime to recklessly leave a loaded, unsecured firearm accessible to a child younger than 14; this child access prevention law, as it is known, is one step toward preventing accidental or suicide-related firearm injury.
I am part of a national group of pediatric residents, Trainees for Child Injury Prevention (T4CIP), whose mission is to create a day of action to increase awareness of child injury prevention. On Oct. 27, we will be raising awareness of safer firearm storage to prevent this leading cause of death in children.
We advocate for enactment of Ethan’s Law, legislation currently only in Connecticut that requires a firearm to be stored safely around children younger than 18. If enacted in Virginia, this would help protect the early- to later-teen age group who are at most risk of injury related to firearms. It’s time for Congress to set the federal standards for safe firearm storage to protect our children and loved ones.