Letters to the Editor for Oct. 24, 2021: To address gun violence, think words plus weapons

To address gun violence,
think words plus weapons
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Another meeting was held recently (this time with one of our state's U.S. senators in attendance) to address the increasing problem of gun violence in the Richmond area. Many of the suggested remedies have been promoted for years, ranging from community programs to faith-based initiatives to reining in the plethora of easy-to-access guns.
Sadly missing from these proposed solutions is something that would work: teaching children how to resolve conflicts with words, not weapons. No amount of well-intentioned programs will work if children are not infused with this life-affirming — and, yes, lifesaving — skill.
Kakki Aydlotte.
Powhatan.