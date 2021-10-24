Letters to the Editor for Oct. 25, 2021: COVID treatment a chance to reiterate vaccine need

COVID treatment a chance to reiterate vaccine need

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent news article about Merck’s request to U.S. regulators for emergency authorization of a medication that reduces symptoms and speeds recovery from COVID-19 infection is an exciting development in the slow but steady race to end the pandemic. While molnupiravir may save lives and ease the overload of patients in hospitals, I fear that vaccine skeptics may take this as a further sign they do not need a vaccine.

While the pill can alleviate symptoms and likely reduce deaths, it cannot prevent infection as the vaccines do. And the drug is meant to be taken after the onset of symptoms, but on average, those individuals with the delta variant already have been infectious and able to spread COVID for about two days.

We must continue efforts to inoculate the roughly 70 million unvaccinated American adults. If regulators approve molnupiravir, they must make clear that is not a substitute for vaccines, not a protection from infection and not a license to ignore expert recommendations on measures we all can take to quell the pandemic.

Margaret Barnes.