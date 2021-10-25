Letters to the Editor for Oct. 26, 2021: City School Board member links Wythe and Woodville

City School Board member

links Wythe and Woodville

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Folks occasionally ask me: "What is all the fuss about as it relates to a new George Wythe High School?" The short answer, a new or renovated Woodville Elementary School.

In brief, the polite disagreement regarding construction of a new high school on South Side pertains to a decision by a majority of the School Board, including me, to expedite the design and construction of not one school but three.

Along with a second school for grades 9-12 to be built near Route 1 — a new Career and Technical High School, located eight minutes from a new George Wythe — the School Board authorized the immediate planning for a new or renovated Woodville Elementary in Church Hill. Like the current George Wythe, Woodville desperately needs better space.

Altogether, Richmond Public Schools can count something north of $200 million allotted to school design and construction. My goal is to stretch those dollars to maximize effect, and that means accounting for vacancy.