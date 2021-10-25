Letters to the Editor for Oct. 26, 2021: City School Board member links Wythe and Woodville

City School Board member
links Wythe and Woodville
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Folks occasionally ask me: "What is all the fuss about as it relates to a new George Wythe High School?" The short answer, a new or renovated Woodville Elementary School.
In brief, the polite disagreement regarding construction of a new high school on South Side pertains to a decision by a majority of the School Board, including me, to expedite the design and construction of not one school but three.
Along with a second school for grades 9-12 to be built near Route 1 — a new Career and Technical High School, located eight minutes from a new George Wythe — the School Board authorized the immediate planning for a new or renovated Woodville Elementary in Church Hill. Like the current George Wythe, Woodville desperately needs better space.
Altogether, Richmond Public Schools can count something north of $200 million allotted to school design and construction. My goal is to stretch those dollars to maximize effect, and that means accounting for vacancy.
While county school divisions have more students than space, it's the opposite in RPS. We have more than 8,000 available seats in grades 9-12 but not even 5,500 students to occupy them.
George Wythe's enrollment was projected to be 1,500 this year but is only 1,300. Some have proposed a replacement school to accommodate 2,000 students, but 1,600 is the figure supported by the RPS demographics consultant’s projections. And the new Career and Technical High School could accommodate more than 1,000.
The difference between a 2,000-student school and the 1,600-student space approved by the School Board amounts to a savings of at least $16.4 million. More than 500 students at Woodville Elementary are counting on that, because like the deserving students at George Wythe, they urgently deserve a new space.
Jonathan Young.
Member, 4th District.
Richmond School Board.