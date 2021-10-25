Letters to the Editor for Oct. 26, 2021: FCC membership needs quick action from Biden

FCC membership needs
quick action from Biden
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Federal Communications Commission is without a permanent chair for the longest period in history. The acting chair, Jessica Rosenworcel, protects American consumers by cracking down on robocallers and scammers, but her term will conclude at the end of this year.
We're just months away from what should be a five-member commission being down to only three members (two Republican appointees and one Democrat). It's time to nominate her, Mr. President.
Eric Payne.
Richmond.