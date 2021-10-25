Letters to the Editor for Oct. 26, 2021: Hitting the brakes on how an important word is used

Hitting the brakes on how

an important word is used

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent column by Theodore Kim on race, artificial intelligence and vehicle technology, I found the online headline to be misleading in suggesting one's next car might be "racist." Considering that the term, by Merriam-Webster's definition, refers to "a belief that race is a fundamental determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race," I’m confused on how this can be applied to a car.

The column makes clear that this is a software issue that is being addressed. The programmers may have been naïve in how they incorporated skin tones into their development, but the term "racist" has been overused so much that it’s losing its meaning.

James Love Jr.