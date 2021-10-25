Letters to the Editor for Oct. 26, 2021: Pace of solar development needs to be considered

Pace of solar development

needs to be considered

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Times-Dispatch has thoroughly covered alternative-power developments, Dominion Energy’s influence and the role of the commonwealth in paving the way for offshore wind and onshore solar power generation. Few could take issue with proposals to site solar farms on land already devastated by surface-mining of coal in Southwest Virginia. Clean-power activists may naturally be elated, but maybe few live across the street from some of the large farms under development.

Someone other than Dominion needs to make a serious re-examination of the explosion of solar farms in much of rural Virginia and what is happening to productive agricultural land, forests and the natural beauty of counties on the Northern Neck such as Lancaster. Are county boards of supervisors, through which multiple projects have been approved, focused on a long-term view? How much open space do they want to see covered with solar panels? How could they enable destruction of virgin forest near a place like Belle Isle State Park?