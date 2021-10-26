Letters to the Editor for Oct. 27, 2021: Funding is at the heart of diversity in top-tier schools

Funding is at the heart of
diversity in top-tier schools
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding your recent news stories on student diversity in the state's Governor's Schools, the real issue is that we, the taxpayers and voters, are unwilling to provide sufficient funds so opportunities exist for every student who can benefit from the kind of education these schools provide. That is true not only at the high school level but at the preschool, elementary and middle school levels.
Providing that level of opportunity would obviate the need for complex decision-making about who can or should be admitted. And everyone would benefit from a better-educated population.
Adrian Luxmoore.
Richmond.