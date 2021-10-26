Letters to the Editor for Oct. 27, 2021: Lee statue at Texas golf resort is a bad swing

Lee statue at Texas golf
resort is a bad swing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the recent Associated Press news story about a West Texas golf resort displaying a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, I found it interesting that resort manager Scott Beasley noted not even a handful of negative comments from among tens of thousands of guests each year. Is this to say that because people aren't complaining, something is right? Who’s to say there haven't been more people who disagree but feel uncomfortable saying so?
The city of Dallas removed the statue from a park in September 2017 amid the fallout over racial violence in Charlottesville a month earlier. Beasley says the sculpture, donated to the resort in 2019 after being acquired in an online auction, serves no intent but to preserve “a fabulous piece of art.” But the sculpture itself says something to the public about the resort's views on terrible history and pain.
Christiana Hodges.
Harrisonburg.