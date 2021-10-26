Letters to the Editor for Oct. 27, 2021: Lee statue at Texas golf resort is a bad swing

Lee statue at Texas golf

resort is a bad swing

Regarding the recent Associated Press news story about a West Texas golf resort displaying a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, I found it interesting that resort manager Scott Beasley noted not even a handful of negative comments from among tens of thousands of guests each year. Is this to say that because people aren't complaining, something is right? Who’s to say there haven't been more people who disagree but feel uncomfortable saying so?