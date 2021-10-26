Letters to the Editor for Oct. 27, 2021: Pandemic shows value of, need for school options

Pandemic shows value of,

need for school options

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When the pandemic hit, we saw parents across Virginia take their children’s education into their own hands. From forming learning pods to home-schooling, many parents decided that what their local school districts were offering wasn’t adequate for their children.

As a parent leader with the Virginia chapter of the National Coalition for Public School Options, I am happy that many parents don't want to go back to the status quo for their children's education.

The coalition supports the creation of public school options, including charter schools, online schools, magnet schools, open enrollment policies and other innovative education programs. We advocate for free and equal access without restrictions to these public schools for all children.

Through PSO-VA, I have spent countless hours talking to policymakers and stakeholders about the value of parental input in selecting the best educational model for children. Before COVID, the thought that parents may want something other than their neighborhood school was inconceivable to some policymakers. Now, it’s the reality for many Virginia families.