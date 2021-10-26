Letters to the Editor for Oct. 27, 2021: Student financial aid fix involves multiple angles

Student financial aid fix

involves multiple angles

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent front-page news article "Declining student aid applications signal crisis in education," it's worth noting that the disengagement of students from low-income schools in higher education isn't just now becoming a major problem amid the pandemic, or one that can be fully fixed by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

According to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, only 54% of low-income students enroll in college or training, 15 points below the overall state rate of 69%. So it is no surprise that lower-income students are less likely to fill out the FAFSA. The article's example of Petersburg — one of the poorest school districts in Virginia, with 3 out of 4 students eligible for free or reduced lunch — points to how larger issues are at play than considering tens of thousands of dollars for a college degree.