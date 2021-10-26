Letters to the Editor for Oct. 27, 2021: Student financial aid fix involves multiple angles

Student financial aid fix
involves multiple angles
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the recent front-page news article "Declining student aid applications signal crisis in education," it's worth noting that the disengagement of students from low-income schools in higher education isn't just now becoming a major problem amid the pandemic, or one that can be fully fixed by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
According to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, only 54% of low-income students enroll in college or training, 15 points below the overall state rate of 69%. So it is no surprise that lower-income students are less likely to fill out the FAFSA. The article's example of Petersburg — one of the poorest school districts in Virginia, with 3 out of 4 students eligible for free or reduced lunch — points to how larger issues are at play than considering tens of thousands of dollars for a college degree.
The emphasis on students filling out the FAFSA is a start, but Mark Kantrowitz, a student financial aid expert, raises concerns about the FAFSA process. He notes that the expected family contribution allows a cap on financial aid when excluding other financial data. He also mentions, as did the article, that the long and invasive form may discourage some students from completing it. Not to mention, one form should not be so powerful as to determine such a major life opportunity.
Higher education shouldn’t rely so heavily on life chances. We need to rework the system. As noted by sociologist Michael Schwalbe, “no doubt many potential Mozarts have lived and died without ever having seen a piano.” As a student myself, I want equal opportunities, and the means to implement those opportunities, for all students.
Callen MacDougall.
Mechanicsville.