Letters to the Editor for Oct. 28, 2021: Hospitality association touts workforce development

Hospitality association touts
workforce development
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
According to the latest statewide data, Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in September. For Virginians still looking for work, the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association provides the only hospitality and tourism-specific job board in the state. The board (found at vrlta.org) features hundreds of jobs that pay competitive wages, and many opportunities feature flexible schedules as well.
Hospitality jobs are dynamic and support local economies. We’re proud to partner with organizations like Richmond Region Tourism and Virginia Tourism Corp. to highlight the many workforce opportunities and resources.
Jim Wilson.
Vice President, VRLTA.
Richmond.