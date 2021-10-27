Letters to the Editor for Oct. 28, 2021: Local decision-making on SROs puts community first

Local decision-making on

SROs puts community first

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For a candidate who values a "parents first" education policy, Glenn Youngkin's plan to defund schools that opt out of having school resource officers is hypocritical. These decisions are best left to each school district.

The General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a slew of reforms in 2020 concerning SRO training, data collection and memorandums of understanding empowering policymakers to do just that. Albemarle County recently changed its SRO program to utilize "safety coaches" instead. Before making its recommendation, the School Board reviewed reports on discipline, crime and violence, climate surveys, threat assessment reports, principal input and student survey data.

The board chairman said one benefit of the new program is that the safety coaches are trained by and answer to the school district. A middle school principal touted the initiative as a way to "support student’s social and emotional learning needs."