Letters to the Editor for Oct. 28, 2021: Vandalism of Ashe mural a reminder to take action

Vandalism of Ashe mural

a reminder to take action

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent vandalism of the Battery Park mural honoring Arthur Ashe proves how much work remains in the fight against racism and hate.

A frequent refrain I hear from fellow white folks is along the lines of "I didn't vandalize the mural, so why is it necessary for me to do anything?" or "Why should I feel guilty about what happened in the 19th century?"

Fighting racism is not about being specifically responsible for vandalism, nor is it about white guilt. But in today's America, it's not enough to be "not a racist." It's vital that I be actively "anti-racist," which means getting off the sidelines and taking action that can help defeat racism, or at least exile it back into the fringes.

That will look like different things for different people. For me, it means participating in my church's efforts to dismantle racism and build a beloved community. For others, it might mean political action or donating to groups that fight for equity. Or it might simply mean educating yourself and confronting the uncomfortable truth about our country's original sin.