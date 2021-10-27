Letters to the Editor for Oct. 28, 2021: Vandalism of Ashe mural is troubling in two ways

Vandalism of Ashe mural

is troubling in two ways

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I find repulsive the recent vandalism of the Arthur Ashe mural in Richmond's Battery Park. I do not condone hatred or vandalism toward any person or group.

Still, when Police Chief Gerald Smith and Mayor Levar Stoney both said "hate will not be tolerated" in Richmond, it's a rather conflicting comment. It must depend on whom the hatred is directed toward.

Last year, the mayor seemed to allow and encourage destruction along Monument Avenue, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Demonstrators vandalized and destroyed public property, not only the Confederate statues but one of Christopher Columbus at Byrd Park. I understand that some people wanted these statues removed, but mob violence and vandalism that disregard the rule of law was not the way to accomplish it.

Pedestals of these former statues were covered with racist graffiti against whites and hatred toward the police. Richmond shouldn't have a double standard when it comes to vandalism and hate.

Martin Plotkin.