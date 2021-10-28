Letters to the Editor for Oct. 29, 2021: A competency-based path to a degree amid aid issues

A competency-based path

to a degree amid aid issues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Students from low-income high schools in Richmond and elsewhere are part of a critical segment of Virginia’s population: individuals who have not pursued higher education, and the jobs that could result, largely because they didn’t apply for or receive financial aid. Recent news stories and columns have noted the recent drop in Free Application for Federal Student Aid submissions, as well as state efforts to address the issue.

As these commendable efforts continue, a low-cost option — online, competency-based education — is available now for those students, as well as working adults, who seek to earn a degree aimed at employment or career advancement.

Competency-based education measures skills and subject knowledge rather than time spent in a classroom. Pioneered in 1997 by nonprofit, accredited Western Governors University, students individually progress through courses as they prove they have mastered the material. In each of WGU’s four colleges — business, health professions, information technology and teaching — competency-based degree programs align with workforce imperatives, and allow education and industry to partner in high-quality learning pathways.