Letters to the Editor for Oct. 29, 2021: A competency-based path to a degree amid aid issues

A competency-based path
to a degree amid aid issues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Students from low-income high schools in Richmond and elsewhere are part of a critical segment of Virginia’s population: individuals who have not pursued higher education, and the jobs that could result, largely because they didn’t apply for or receive financial aid. Recent news stories and columns have noted the recent drop in Free Application for Federal Student Aid submissions, as well as state efforts to address the issue.
As these commendable efforts continue, a low-cost option — online, competency-based education — is available now for those students, as well as working adults, who seek to earn a degree aimed at employment or career advancement.
Competency-based education measures skills and subject knowledge rather than time spent in a classroom. Pioneered in 1997 by nonprofit, accredited Western Governors University, students individually progress through courses as they prove they have mastered the material. In each of WGU’s four colleges — business, health professions, information technology and teaching — competency-based degree programs align with workforce imperatives, and allow education and industry to partner in high-quality learning pathways.
This innovative learning model is complementary to the many excellent traditional higher education options in Virginia, so it expands opportunity to fill gaps. For many of the 3,500 Virginia-based WGU students and 6,500 alumni, this model is the only way they can achieve a college degree and continue to advance in their careers without interruption.
As Virginia’s economy evolves amid the pandemic, so do its academic and workforce needs, including demand for specific skill sets. Higher education has a duty to help connect talent with professional opportunity, by offering a variety of ways to train Virginia’s workforce with the credentials employers trust.
Rebecca L. Watts, Ph.D.
Regional Vice President,
Western Governors University.