Letters to the Editor for Oct. 29, 2021: City referendums are no substitute for leadership

City referendums are no

substitute for leadership

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am no fan of referendums, and here we are on the eve of another one. When governments fail to lead, we get a referendum.

For city government in Richmond, the game changer was in 2003, when we voted in a referendum for a “strong mayor” form of governance. City government changed to a more politicized system reminiscent of state government, and all three of our elected mayors since then held positions in state government. The idea was that the popularly elected mayor, not City Council, would choose a chief administrative officer to run the city, which has been a struggle.

The strong mayor system is a political one (and expensive). The city’s Department of Economic Development has turned into a mayoral agency to promote projects like Navy Hill, which would have been a disaster, and now a casino, which is a historically bad idea in cities.