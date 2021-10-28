Letters to the Editor for Oct. 29, 2021: Enforcement still a question on parental consent law

Enforcement a question

on parental consent law

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What has happened to parental rights in schools is beyond what we could have imagined, but more riveting is what has occurred regarding parental rights in the abortion debate since 1973.

We know that more than 62 million abortions have been performed since 1973, but what we don’t know is how many of those abortions were performed on minors ages 13-17 without parental knowledge. Many states don't protect minors on this issue.

Fortunately, Virginia has a parental consent law protecting our teen girls from secret abortions, but the problem is we have no idea if it is being enforced. And now our daughters can obtain home abortion pills by mail after a quick video visit with a “medical expert."

Families deserve better. And parents have a right to know.

Eileen Roberts.

President, Parents for Life.