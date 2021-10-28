 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 29, 2021: On pre-K, infrastructure can precede instruction
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 29, 2021: On pre-K, infrastructure can precede instruction

On pre-K, infrastructure

can precede instruction

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Most of our schools were built in the 20th century, and the cost of modernizing them for the current century runs into hundreds of billions of dollars. But as a former school board member, it concerns me that we’re putting the cart before the horse.

When school systems throughout the country decided to offer full-time kindergarten, trailer parks became a reality around elementary schools. Older children there were moved into trailers to make room for kindergarteners, and if the federal government now wants to offer universal pre-K, where do you put these new children?

I support pre-K, especially the Head Start program, but money the government wants to allocate for universal pre-K should be used instead to modernize our schools. This could help accommodate an influx of children and address their educational needs for the 21st century.

Dennis Stewart.

Waynesboro.

