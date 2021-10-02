Letters to the Editor for Oct. 3, 2021: Colleagues recall passion, humility of Tayloe Murphy

Colleagues recall passion,

humility of Tayloe Murphy

A humble, erudite Virginia gentleman, Tayloe was recognized as the foremost champion for Virginia’s environment during his political career. He worked closely with members of both political parties and many stakeholders to pass landmark legislation that still serves as the foundation of many of Virginia’s conservation and environmental programs. His efforts to conserve Virginia’s open spaces, protect its seafood industries and restore the water quality of his beloved Chesapeake Bay were a labor of love.

To those who knew him, Tayloe was an inspiring mentor — not only for his advocacy but for how he cared for and treated people, even those who disagreed with him. For more than 30 years, we worked with Tayloe in a variety of capacities. We were blessed to call him our friend. His kind treatment of others, his willingness to listen and learn, and his passion for Virginia and its natural resources enriched our lives and should serve as an example to all who hold public office.