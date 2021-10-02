 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 3, 2021: Progress and potential for city voter website
Progress and potential

for city voter website

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kudos to the new Richmond registrar for a much improved website for use by citizens. But the section of the website for the electoral board does not even list the names of members, nor upcoming board meetings that are irregularly scheduled with little notice. And minutes of recent board meetings aren't posted. 

Also, the upcoming election is again requiring a witness signature on absentee ballots. A direct mention of that requirement makes a difference in someone’s decision to vote early in person or use an absentee ballot.

Carol Stephens.

Richmond.

