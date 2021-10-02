Letters to the Editor for Oct. 3, 2021: Standards and practices for democracy in Virginia

Standards and practices

for democracy in Virginia

We know that Terry McAuliffe did not sign his declaration of candidacy form for governor, and worse, two people signed the form saying they witnessed the former governor's signature.

It is being dismissed by many involved in Virginia elections as a simple clerical error of no real consequence, but this could have been a campaign-ending decision by the state Board of Elections for other candidates. While I do not support the disenfranchisement of McAuliffe supporters, I do hope all candidates will be treated equally in the future.