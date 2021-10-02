Letters to the Editor for Oct. 3, 2021: Virginia529 leader offers perspective on funds idea

Virginia529 leader offers

perspective on funds idea

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia529 agrees that the commonwealth must address obstacles to equitable postsecondary education access, as stated in the Sept. 26 column by state Sens. Scott Surovell and Mamie Locke, “With Virginia529 surplus, a chance to remedy historic wrongs in higher education.” Supporting educational access and affordability are Virginia529’s mission; however, the column focuses solely on tapping Prepaid529 funds to achieve that equity.

The Prepaid529 program, closed in 2019 to new accounts and replaced with the Tuition Track Portfolio (together, "the Program"), has been carefully managed since opening, accepting contributions from Virginia families to secure their loved ones' educational futures. For a quarter-century, hundreds of thousands of Virginia families have trusted Virginia529 with their educational hopes, dreams and savings.

The Program consists of private funds invested by Virginia citizens, earnings and some net operating revenue. Virginia529 receives no state funds, and no taxpayer dollars support any Virginia529 activity. More than 55,000 college savings accounts make up the Program, and their future security remains of paramount importance.