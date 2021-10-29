Letters to the Editor for Oct. 30, 2021: Fall Line Trail an ideal link to, from south-central Va.

Fall Line Trail an ideal link to, from south-central Va.

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent news story about tours and walks along the emerging Fall Line Trail is exciting news. This regional north-south trail will support tourism and economic development in Virginia’s Gateway Region, which encompasses the Tri-Cities and their surrounding counties. And it will complement the east-west Virginia Capital Trail, which our south-central Virginia residents can access from Surry County via the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry.

With these two trails, plus the Appomattox River Trail being developed by the Friends of the Lower Appomattox River, nearly all of VGR’s communities would have access to walking/biking paths that connect our adjacent regions. Protecting and conserving our rivers and wilderness is an investment in quality of life, which strengthens the regional economy. It also supports our business recruitment, retention and expansion efforts.

Stretching from Ashland to Petersburg, the 43-mile Fall Line Trail will serve our residents and visitors who enjoy recreation and nature, and it will encourage others to become stakeholders in the community. In the news story, Hanover County Administrator John Budesky said it right: The trail expands opportunity for the entire region.