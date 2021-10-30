 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 31, 2021: A word about sensitivity in word-based games
A word about sensitivity

in word-based games

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent Culture section story from The Washington Post on sensitivity over Merriam-Webster's Typeshift and other word games made me furious. I play Words with Friends regularly and have played Scrabble for years, and as I age, I hope the games will help my mind. To remove words from a game dictionary because they may be offensive is sad, and I believe it is next to impossible to eliminate all such words.

I am of Irish descent, and many words may be derogatory to the Irish (paddy, mick, shanty). I definitely try to be sensitive to diversity, but a standalone word in a game puzzle needn't be eliminated, especially if there is more than one meaning.

Evelyn Casey Snead.

Henrico.

