Letters to the Editor for Oct. 31, 2021: A word about sensitivity in word-based games

A word about sensitivity

in word-based games

The recent Culture section story from The Washington Post on sensitivity over Merriam-Webster's Typeshift and other word games made me furious. I play Words with Friends regularly and have played Scrabble for years, and as I age, I hope the games will help my mind. To remove words from a game dictionary because they may be offensive is sad, and I believe it is next to impossible to eliminate all such words.