Letters to the Editor for Oct. 31, 2021: Dismay over the dilution of Va. redistricting panel

Dismay over the dilution

of Va. redistricting panel

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Virginia Redistricting Commission got hijacked by the General Assembly. The citizen-members, well-meaning from the start, were redirected from what the public wanted and twisted to what the lawmaker-members of the commission wanted: safe districts.

As an active participant in OneVirginia 2021, few of us wanted safe districts. We wanted competitive districts. We wanted districts where a Joe Manchin type could be competitive in Southwest Virginia and a Mitt Romney type had a chance in Northern Virginia.

Here’s an idea: What if the Virginia Supreme Court sets up its own special committee? It would be composed of only the original citizen-members of the redistricting commission, plus five true independents chosen by the court. This new transparent committee would work on the same original goals of the commission but under the supervision of the court. This configuration could straighten out the mess the General Assembly created and fulfill the goals Virginia voters thought were going to be achieved.

I realize that no entity has the authorization to put this plan into place. But isn’t it time to recognize the will of the electorate?