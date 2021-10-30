 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 31, 2021: Political influence doomed redistricting panel's work
Political influence doomed

redistricting panel's work

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It does not surprise me that the committee that was "selected" to come up with a reasonable plan for redistricting in Virginia could not come up with a reasonable solution.

When you create a committee of eight politicians and eight citizens to solve a problem like this, it just will not work. A better solution would be to remove all politicians, which may — I repeat, may — stop the district "protection" that appears now.

Frank Herrelko Jr.

North Chesterfield.

