Letters to the Editor for Oct. 31, 2021: School boards reflect input from parents, community

School boards reflect input
from parents, community
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the recent political rhetoric around public education and parents: In our democratic republic, frequent elections allow constant opportunities for citizens to impact policies. Virginia's public schools are run by school boards — citizens from local school districts who are elected officially on a nonpartisan basis. School boards, which often include a majority who are parents sending their children to a district's public schools, are part of this American process.
I'm from a family of educators, and in my experience, school boards and superintendents have not only welcomed but eagerly sought input from school system parents and other community members. This constant and varied input, this partnership, is vital to a successful school system.
Ben Ragsdale.
Richmond.