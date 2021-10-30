Letters to the Editor for Oct. 31, 2021: Tune out the noise, delve into issues before voting

Tune out the noise, delve
into issues before voting
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The closer we come to Election Day, I fear that many Virginians have become so turned off by the negative advertising that they may not bother to vote. I find myself switching the channel when a political TV commercial comes on because the candidates focus negatively on their opponents' positions and actions, instead of stating their own positions and policies.
We shouldn't rely on negative, distorted information from opposing campaigns. I hope voters will take the time to do their own research (such as looking at a candidate’s webpage) and vote for the candidate who best represents their hopes for the future of our state.
Janice Burgess.
Powhatan.