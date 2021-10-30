Letters to the Editor for Oct. 31, 2021: Words of disagreement on Will's vocabulary lesson

Words of disagreement on
Will's vocabulary lesson
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In George Will's recent column "Vocabulary itself is a lesson on social fraying," he cherry-picks faux outrages from the left to foster the sense of high dudgeon that his conservative readers crave. This represents a reversion to form — following his years-long dalliance with Never Trumpism, for him an objection more to the former president’s affect and unsubtlety than to his policies.
However, some expertise must be conceded to Will regarding the use of misleading “vocabulary,” the weaponizing of euphemism to obscure unpalatable truths. After all, it was the wordsmiths of movement conservatism, for which he is supporter and publicist, who concocted such gems as “states' rights” to obfuscate policies inimical to the interests of Blacks and “trickle-down economics” to blur the reality and moral bankruptcy of a multigenerational transfer of wealth upward.
The right’s working definition of “freedom” is wonderfully multifaceted: freedom to impose one’s religious values on others, freedom to eschew public health measures during a pandemic, freedom from consequence for “patriots” who stormed the Capitol. And who can forget “election integrity,” a gauzy mask for efforts to ensure that some people’s votes count while other people’s are disregarded should they even run the gantlet of voter-suppression measures successfully and cast a ballot.