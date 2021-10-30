Letters to the Editor for Oct. 31, 2021: Words of disagreement on Will's vocabulary lesson

Words of disagreement on

Will's vocabulary lesson

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In George Will's recent column "Vocabulary itself is a lesson on social fraying," he cherry-picks faux outrages from the left to foster the sense of high dudgeon that his conservative readers crave. This represents a reversion to form — following his years-long dalliance with Never Trumpism, for him an objection more to the former president’s affect and unsubtlety than to his policies.

However, some expertise must be conceded to Will regarding the use of misleading “vocabulary,” the weaponizing of euphemism to obscure unpalatable truths. After all, it was the wordsmiths of movement conservatism, for which he is supporter and publicist, who concocted such gems as “states' rights” to obfuscate policies inimical to the interests of Blacks and “trickle-down economics” to blur the reality and moral bankruptcy of a multigenerational transfer of wealth upward.