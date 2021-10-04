Letters to the Editor for Oct. 5, 2021: A different view of vote for Stafford schools

A different view of vote

for Stafford schools

In a recent column, Michael Paul Williams imputes bad motives for the Stafford County Board of Supervisors vote to keep critical race theory out of their county’s public schools. There are many recent examples of schools teaching students (sometimes bluntly and sometimes subtly) that the most important thing about anyone is their race, that the world is divided between oppressors and oppressed, and that white people are oppressors. Whether or not this is critical race theory, many parents do not want neo-racism taught to their children.