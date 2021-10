A T-shirt for the times,

but perhaps inside-out

In the Sept. 27 edition, a photo taken during opening weekend of the State Fair of Virginia showed a person wearing a T-shirt that says "Unmasked Unvaccinated Unapologetic Unafraid." If we were in a war — and some say COVID-19 is an escaped biological weapon — would those who wear this shirt also wear one that says "Unarmed Unarmored Uncamouflaged Undefended"?