Letters to the Editor for Oct. 5, 2021: In terms of plastic use, have a Coke but no smile
In terms of plastic use,

have a Coke but no smile

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I'm quite sure the Coca-Cola bottling company in eastern Henrico County is very pleased with its new and efficient system for making lots more plastic bottles faster and cheaper, as reported in a recent business story. I'm also very sure the planet is not pleased: Each year, we throw away enough plastic to circle the Earth four times. Out of tens of billions of plastic bottles, only a small percentage are recycled.

Where is your concern for the planet, Coca-Cola?

Sandra B. Shirey.

Ashland.

