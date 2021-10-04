Letters to the Editor for Oct. 5, 2021: Remembering lessons from on and off the field

Remembering lessons

from on and off the field

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Growing up in the city, I played on many sports teams, eventually focusing on baseball. My coaches encouraged us to always play hard until the last play, because you never know who might be watching.

While attending Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, I became friends with a gentleman, Lester Jackson, who worked as a supervisor in the dining hall. While playing baseball at R-MC, he would come support our Yellow Jackets teams.

Jackson told me he played some ball back in the day and invited me, after a tryout, to join his summer league team. The Brown Grove Spiders were a Hanover County-based barnstorming team that played on weekends in the region, and it included some former pro players. Jackson emphasized acting professionally on and off the field.

Years later when I visited Jackson, he shared his story of playing in Negro League baseball during segregated times. His teams including the Newark Eagles and Mohawk Giants, and he played with stars such as Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson and Josh Gibson. He later became a scout for the Cleveland Indians.