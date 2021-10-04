Letters to the Editor for Oct. 5, 2021: Renewable energy issues go beyond job creation

Renewable energy issues

go beyond job creation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Chris Gentilviso's recent editorial "Developing a new generation of talent" focuses on the job creation needs of Virginia’s rush to renewable energy sources. Why should the government provide tax incentives and grants to support wind and solar power? Government-mandated technologies rarely deliver on their promises.

We should worry more about Dominion Energy Virginia’s power system being able to maintain reliability, efficiency and reasonable prices. The experience in Europe with governments rushing into renewables should be a reason for pause and re-evaluation. Germany, for example, has electricity prices significantly higher than ours and has experienced blackouts. According to a draft audit report, Germany’s energy transition “has proved too costly and has significantly underestimated the risks to reliable supply.”

Over the course of the next two decades, technology should give us cheaper modular nuclear reactors and natural gas with carbon capture. Both are likely to be superior to Dominion’s gigantic offshore wind farm.

Bill O’Keefe.