Letters to the Editor for Oct. 6, 2021: A meaningful reflection from the Northern Neck

A meaningful reflection

from the Northern Neck

It has been heartwarming to read the tributes to former state lawmaker and environmental advocate Tayloe Murphy upon his recent death. I have had the good fortune to have been a neighbor to the Murphys for more than 40 years. A common occurrence has been to spot one of the their cars parked along the side of the country lane leading to their home at King Copsico Farm. The car was a sign to be on the lookout for either Tayloe or Helen walking along the road picking up litter.