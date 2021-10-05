Letters to the Editor for Oct. 6, 2021: A meaningful reflection from the Northern Neck

A meaningful reflection
from the Northern Neck
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It has been heartwarming to read the tributes to former state lawmaker and environmental advocate Tayloe Murphy upon his recent death. I have had the good fortune to have been a neighbor to the Murphys for more than 40 years. A common occurrence has been to spot one of the their cars parked along the side of the country lane leading to their home at King Copsico Farm. The car was a sign to be on the lookout for either Tayloe or Helen walking along the road picking up litter.
Their great love for the bucolic spot on the Potomac River where they lived engendered a strong desire to preserve the beauty around them. Environmental preservation was a passion that Tayloe Murphy pursued with his heart, mind and feet. It was his life’s calling, not a political cause.
Bonnie Moyar.
Montross.