Letters to the Editor for Oct. 6, 2021: A notable name missing from VCU well display

A notable name missing

from VCU well display

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read the recent news article "With display, VCU tells story of centuries-old remains found in well" — about four museumlike panels at a Virginia Commonwealth University Health System building that discuss how bodies of largely African descent were unearthed in 1994 during a construction project.

I thought of a parallel: It's like discussing the Watergate burglary without mentioning Richard Nixon. The panel specifically dated for 1994 doesn't cite then-VCU President Eugene Trani by name. In Chip Jones’ recent book “The Organ Thieves,” page 310 recounts Trani's “Get rid of this!” order to archaeologists whose work on the newly found remains was delaying construction, which quickly resumed.

It’s naive to think VCU would openly cite its former president in this egregious and disrespectful act. But omitting such a prominent detail of the site's desecration perpetuates the wrongs that were committed in 1994. There’s much more to the story of the well than four panels, and the whole story is worth being told.

Brian King.