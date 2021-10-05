Letters to the Editor for Oct. 6, 2021: Henrico bike lines add spring to runner's step

Henrico bike lines add

spring to runner's step

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a long-distance runner, I appreciate a good bike lane. Great for cyclists, walkers and runners, bike lanes separate us from traffic, which keeps us safer and can be a big relief for drivers.

When I saw new bike lanes on Church Road in western Henrico County, I leapt for joy. From Chapelwood Lane to Causeway Drive, there now are 2.4 miles of uninterrupted bike lanes. I now can run an 8-mile loop from my front door with all but 100 yards on a bike lane, pedestrian path or residential street.

Thank you, Henrico, and keep building more bike lanes and bike trails in more places. As you make the county a great place to cycle, you make it a great place to run and, most importantly, an even greater place to live.

Jay Wyss.