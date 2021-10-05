Letters to the Editor for Oct. 6, 2021: In terms of debt and bills, playing favorites isn't wise

In terms of debt and bills,

playing favorites isn't wise

Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans have refused to raise the debt limit, as they did with incurring debt when former President Donald Trump and the GOP were in control of government. If they can spend trillions and then decide not to pay, then we should be able to do the same. Our family will be having a meeting soon to decide what bills we will pay. I think I’m going to vote not to pay the water bill, but I think my wife will vote not to pay the electric bill.