Letters to the Editor for Oct. 6, 2021: McAuliffe school comment disregards parents' role
Letters to the Editor for Oct. 6, 2021: McAuliffe school comment disregards parents' role

McAuliffe school comment

disregards parents' role

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the late September gubernatorial debate, Terry McAuliffe said: "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." His comment stands in stark contrast to "of the people, by the people, for the people."

Parents and nonparents support the education of our young people with our hard-earned tax dollars. Parents always have the right to determine what their child is being taught, and big government never should have the right to dictate otherwise.

Marcia McClure Sugumele.

Chesterfield.

